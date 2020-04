A Farmington Public Schools (FPS) committee has created a social media project to honor graduating seniors who will miss many year-end milestones and recognitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Senior Spotlight” posts on social media include the senior’s name, their high school, a few interesting facts, and what they’ll do after graduation.

You can honor a senior by submitting information here: https://bit.ly/FPSSenior. View all Senior Spotlights on Facebook.