SMART offers Farmington, Hills riders new app, free rides

Farmington and Farmington Hills SMART bus riders can now use the Moovit app to book trips through the SMART Quick Connect On-Demand service.

The app modernizes the transit company’s Dial-A-Ride service, which uses a phone-based request and dispatching system that results in relatively long wait times for a ride.

Moovit Transit On-Demand enables multiple riders to seamlessly share a ride. To kick off this partnership, SMART Bus will operate this service on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer free rides until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SMART is taking a big step by modernizing the Dial-a-Ride service in Farmington and Farmington Hills and is now able to offer quick, convenient and more a reliable way to ride around their community,” Robert Cramer, Deputy General Manager of SMART, said in a press release. “We are always looking for ways to improve service, meet the increasing demand for transit as well as address the challenges the pandemic has imposed.”

Once a user launches the Moovit app, enters their destination, and selects Transit On-Demand with SMART, Moovit will:

Display the total cost of the trip (once the fare collection resumes)

Direct passengers to a nearby pickup location, within a short walking distance

Provide riders with real-time shuttle tracking, including estimated time of arrival

View the route on the map, as well as the estimated drop off time, while riding

Book future rides

Within the Moovit app, users can find information and guidance in getting around town, using any mode of transportation including public transit, micromobility such as bikes and scooters, ride-hailing including Uber and Lyft, or a combination of them. Moovit combines official information from transit agencies with crowdsourced information to calculate the best route for each journey.

The app offers screen reading features for low vision users, including TalkBack/VoiceOver capabilities, identifies wheelchair-accessible routes and stations, calculates step-free routes, and has optimized menus and buttons for those with hand-motor disabilities.

“We are excited to partner with SMART Bus and power this new mobility offering for Farmington and Farmington Hills residents for greater access to transit and shorter wait times,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. “Complementary to traditional modes of transportation, Moovit On-Demand can help residents get around efficiently without the need of a private vehicle.”

Moovit is available through the iPhone App Store or Google Play.