Six apply to search for new Farmington Schools superintendent

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday interview six firms interested in piloting the search for a new superintendent.

During a 5 p.m. special meeting, they’ll talk with representatives from the Michigan Association of School Boards, MLI/Metro Bureau, McPherson & Jacobson, Hazard Young Attea & Associates, and Ray & Associates. Proposals range in cost from around $10,000 to $23,000 and can be viewed on the district’s website.

Former superintendent Bob Herrera resigned in mid-November. Earlier this month, trustees selected Dr. Bobbie Hayes-Goodrum to serve as interim superintendent through June 30.

To learn more about how to view and participate in the meeting, visit farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080. Requests for public comment must be submitted by 3 p.m. on the meeting date.