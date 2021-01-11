Six apply for vacant Farmington school board seat

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on January 12 meet with six applicants interested in an open seat on the Board of Education.

The position opened up when former board president Pam Green resigned in November. Trustees made a temporary appointment in December and now have 30 days to permanently fill the term.

These residents, all from Farmington Hills, will be interviewed during the 5:30 p.m. remote meeting:

5:30 p.m. – Steven Goldberg

Goldberg ran for a 6-year term in November. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University, and a master’s degree in business administration from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He works in the health insurance industry. Goldberg has been an active Hillside Elementary School parent and coached youth sports teams.

Why do you want to serve? Quite simply, I bring unique skills developed and honed through my employment that I firmly believe are of great value to the board and FPS. For many years I have volunteered to help out kids, especially during the five years while my son was at Hillside (now sixth grade at Power). I have the passion to help in this area. If I felt FPS was running great and didn’t need someone like me, I would never have bothered to run this past election, in which, as you surely know, I garnered the highest number of votes by far any candidate not elected. I could not care less about personal attention that a role on FPS would bring as I only seek to help FPS be great, nothing else, because I care deeply about our kids and community.

6:05 p.m. – Janail Silver

Silver has lived in the district four years. She holds a bachelor of science degree in management, a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a master’s in business administration. She has volunteered in the district and as a Girl Scout troop leader.

Why do you want to serve? I would like to serve on the FPS Board of Education to help with setting the vision and goals for the district. I feel my background, my commitment to education and children, my willingness to collaborate, and compassion for teachers and administration will aid in working to achieve a safe, high achieving, student focused district.

6:40 p.m. – Donald Walker

Walker, a 20-year resident, also ran for a 6-year term in November. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from University of Detroit – Mercy, a master of business administration from University of Phoenix, and certificates in digital media arts and broadcast from Specs Howard. Volunteer activities include Farmington African American Parent Network liaison and advisory board member for North Farmington TV-10 and Web-IT Career and Technical Education programs.

Why do you want to serve? My entire campaign platform has been in support of helping Farmington Public Schools provide the best educational experience for its students. I continue to support increasing participation in college prep and career pathway programming. I support a board who communicates openly and transparently with its parents and students. I support the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion because when everybody is allowed and encouraged to be their best selves, everyone wins. These are transformational platforms that will place Farmington Public Schools in the spotlight it deserves.

To do so, we must remain student-centered. We must close educational and opportunity gaps. We must continue the work of creating a safe, encouraging, and nurturing environment for students and staff alike. Education is about helping people become the best versions of themselves. With my personal and professional skills and experience, collectively we can achieve the vision and mission of Farmington Public Schools.

7:15 p.m. – Doron Eisenscher

A resident for more than 13 years, Eisenscher holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Adrian College. Volunteer activities with his children’s schools include working at events and fundraising.

Why do you want to serve? As an immigrant to this country, who has 2 children in the district and 2 African American students (my wife and I were legal guardians) who attended Warner and North Farmington, I understand the past and current status of the district. We love the community and the power of leadership and delivering high quality public education to a diverse group of students. If we can get the Board to work as one and remember the most important goal, to provide high quality public education and work with the students, parents and staff we can continue to be a model for other communities.

7:50 p.m. – Kevin Hammer

Hammer ran for a 2-year seat in November and has lived in the district for 33 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a juris doctor degree.

Why do you want to serve? Education is the most consequential role of state and local government, and its communities. I believe that I have the proper perspective, technical competencies and collaborative skills to work with our Superintendent and other board members in improving student achievement.

8:25 p.m. – Kathryn Marvin

Marvin holds a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College and a master’s degree in education from Villanova University, both in Pennsylvania. When her children attended Farmington Schools, the 28-year resident was an active PTA (Parent Teacher Association) members and volunteered in their classrooms.

Why do you want to serve? I do not have an ax to grind. I am not personally angry or unhappy. When this position became available I was moved to place my application for consideration. I have far too much to offer not to use my experience and expertise for a positive contribution to Farmington Public Schools.

View the meeting agenda and full candidate applications here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1087?meeting=448922

You can watch the interviews live at oneoakland.webex.com/oneoakland/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6c4762c7ceea3026e6250cc2c425f04d or on TV-10. They’ll also be available on demand at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.