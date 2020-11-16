Simple Recycling halts Farmington area collections

Simple Recycling, which collects clothing and other household items, will suspend Farmington area bagged collection services effective November 23, due to COVID-related concerns.

The suspension does not affect regular curbside recycling.

According to a press release, there is no specific date when services will resume. RRRASOC, the local recycling authority, encourages residents to check with local thrift stores, missions, and places of worship to see if donations are being accepted.

To learn more, visit rrrasoc.org or call 248-208-2270.