Sign up to help Rescue the Rouge in Farmington Hills

Friends of the Rouge will host a Rouge Rescue volunteer event May 15 at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills.

From 9 a.m. until noon, local volunteers will remove damaging non-native invasive plants, clear debris from the river, and plant native species. Check in at the tent in front of the Nature Center for your task assignment.

Sign up at therouge.org.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center also hosts regular Volunteer Days at the park. During the most recent, on April 24, close to 100 volunteers:

planted 40 new trees,

built two changing stalls at the Splash Pad,

pulled invasive garlic mustard, and removed woody invasive species from a quarter mile of the Heritage Park River Trail.

In addition, Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan distributed free Home Safety Kits to 100 residents.

To learn more, call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135.