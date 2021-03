Farmington Public Schools residents interested in commenting on the search for a new superintendent can join a virtual March 11 community forum.

Search firm School Exec Connect is also taking feedback through an online survey at surveymonkey.com/ r/B9X7KWC. Questions focus on the district’s strengths and challenges, and what qualities respondents want to see in the new leader.

The 7 p.m., forum will last about an hour. Sign up at http://bit.ly/CommForReg to receive a meeting link.