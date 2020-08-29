Sign up for Sept. 2 blood drive in Farmington Hills

There’s still time to sign up for a September 2 American Red Cross blood drive held in Farmington Hills.

Donors can either make an appointment or walk in between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.

Blood donations are used for emergencies, trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases. The Red Cross will test all blood collected for COVID antibodies, with the results available within 7 to 10 days.

In addition to standard procedures, these precautions will be implemented:

Temperatures will be checked for all staff, volunteers, and donors before entering the blood drive. Any staff, volunteer or donor with a temperature greater than 99.5°F will not be able to donate or work at the blood drive.

Staff and volunteers will wear gloves throughout the entire blood drive, changing gloves often.

All staff, volunteers, and donors will be required to wear face masks or coverings at the blood drive in alignment with CDC public guidelines.

Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history, and refreshment areas.

Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and during the donation process.

Donor beds will be sanitized between every donor.

Common surfaces at the blood drive will be routinely disinfected.

The set up will allow for six feet distance between donor areas.

Only blood donors will be permitted at blood drives.

After check-in, donors will be asked to wait in a designated area or to wait in their car.

Donors may be asked for a phone number to be notified when it’s their turn.

To make an appointment, register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code costickcenter. To learn more, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.