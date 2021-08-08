Sign up for Sept. 15 Battle of the Badges blood drive

The American Red Cross will sponsor a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on September 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills.

This annual event features a friendly competition between the Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments where donors can cast a “vote” for either department with their blood donation.

The Red Cross needs all blood types, but Type O is in especially high demand since health care workers can use it with patients in other blood groups or whose blood type isn’t known. Area hospitals use donations for lifesaving emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.

Each blood drive follows the highest standards available for infection control:

Appointments spaced to minimize contact between participants.

Face masks required for all attendees.

Gloves worn and changed frequently.

Donors spaced six feet apart.

Enhanced cleaning practices throughout the blood drive.

To donate blood on September 15, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code costickcenter.

To learn more, call 800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.