Sign up for June 3 Farmington Hills blood drive

The American Red Cross will take a number of additional measures to ensure the safety of donors during a June 3 blood drive in Farmington Hills.

Donors are welcome from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. To make an appointment, register at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “costickcenter”.

In addition to standard precautions, Red Cross staff will take these additional measures during the drive:

Temperatures will be checked for all staff, volunteers, and donors before entering the blood drive.

Any staff, volunteer, or donor with a temperature greater than 99.5°F will not be able to donate or work at the blood drive.

Staff and volunteers will wear gloves throughout the entire blood drive, changing gloves often.

All staff, volunteers, and donors will be required to wear face masks or coverings at the blood drive in alignment with CDC public guidelines.

Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history, and refreshment areas.

Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and during the donation process.

Donor beds will be sanitized between every donor.

Common surfaces at the blood drive will be routinely disinfected.

The set up will allow for six feet distance between donor areas.

Only blood donors will be permitted at blood drives.

After check-in, donors will be asked to wait in a designated area (or their car).

Donors may be asked for a phone number to get notified when it’s their turn.

Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older. If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood. For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit redcrossblood.org.