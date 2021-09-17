Sign up for hayrides in Farmington Hills park

Enjoy family hayrides through the trails of Heritage Park on Friday evenings from October 1 through November 5, with rides leaving every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Held rain or shine, the rides are only canceled for severe weather. The city will notify those registered.

Cost is $5 per person; children under 2 ride free. You may also purchase a cup of cider, a s’mores kit, and a roasting stick to use at the cozy campfire in Heritage Park for an additional $1 per person. The Nature Center remains open until 7 p.m. on hayride nights.

Space is limited. Register at recreg.fhgov.com or at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. To reserve a private group hayride (except on Fridays), call 248-477-1135.

You’ll find Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road. To learn more, call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com.