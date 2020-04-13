Sign up for Farmington Public Schools food distribution

Families in need of food have until 5 p.m. on April 14 to sign up for the next Farmington Public Schools food distribution, held Wednesday, April 15.

Our next meal distribution will be on Wednesday, April 15. Please make sure to have the google survey completed prior to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 as we have a limited supply of packages. Each package consists of 7 ready to eat breakfasts and 7 ready to cook lunches.

While we would like to provide meals for all of our community members, we can only provide meals for people who are 18 and under and 26 and under with a disability. You do NOT need to be a resident within Farmington Public Schools’ boundaries to receive meals for those who are eligible to receive them. Families do not need to qualify for free or reduced meals to sign-up.

Meals will be distributed at East Middle School and North Farmington High Schools from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

At North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills (Curbside Pickup):

Pull into the parking lot near the auditorium/cafeteria – far west side of the building

A staff member will greet each car

Please exit through the student lot and drive onto Raider-Way out to Farmington Road

At East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills (Curbside Pickup):

Enter the staff parking lot and follow the line around the normal student drop off line

Pull toward the east side of the building (back of the building)

Pull back out to the main lane leading back out to the stop light and exit onto Middlebelt Rd.