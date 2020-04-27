Sign up by Tuesday for Farmington Schools meal distribution

Farmington Public Schools continues its meal distribution program on Wednesday, April 29.

Those who want to participate have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 to register. The program is available to families with children 18 and under, and those 26 and under who have a disability. Recipients do not have to live within the district’s boundaries or qualify for free or reduced meals.

Each package consists of seven ready-to-eat breakfasts and seven ready-to-eat lunches. Sign up at forms.gle/uhVHDS4K6SMBgvHv5

Meals will be distributed via curbside pick-up from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at:

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills: Pull into the parking lot near the auditorium/cafeteria – far west side of the building. Exit through the student lot and drive via Raider-Way to Farmington Road.

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills: Enter the staff parking lot and follow the student drop-off line, then pull toward the east side of the building (back of the building). Pull back out to the main lane leading back out to the stop light and exit onto Middlebelt Rd.

Learn more about meal distribution and other district-related COVID-19 news at farmington.k12.mi.us/coronavirus.