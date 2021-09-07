Sign up by Sept. 9 for Farmington Hills CPR class

Learn life-saving skills during a September 16 class in Farmington Hills that covers CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” training.

“Stop the Bleed” trains bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency. Participants will learn how to apply wound pressure and use tourniquets.

Anyone interested in the class, held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road, must register and pay fees one week in advance (by September 9). Residents pay $10; nonresidents, $20. An additional $20 fee applies for anyone who needs an American Heart Association Certificate of Training.

Participants must be at least 12 years old. To achieve the Certificate of Training, you must perform CPR/AED, which requires kneeling on the floor and using your arms and hands to perform continuous chest compressions.

To register or learn more, write to Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.