The City of Farmington Hills has opened applications for seasonal workers to help with road maintenance.

Jobs are full-time (37.5 hours per week) and run from April through September. Workers are paid $12.50 per hour. Applicants must have a valid Michigan driver’s license, a high school diploma or equivalent, and be at least 18 years of age.

To learn more, call 248-871-2850. You’ll find an application for these positions, along with other job openings, at fhgov.com.