Shredding, fitness classes return in March for local seniors

Adults 50 & Better Fitness Classes have returned to the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, with multiple offerings in March.

All visitors are required to wear masks while indoors. These and other activities are on tap next month for Farmington area seniors:

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. The menu will be posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available, by reservation only. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass – $15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass – $31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday,

11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday – Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Fitness Classes

Offerings have been expanded to include Tai Chi, Feldenkrais, yoga, gym exercise, Fit 5000, pickleball, and flamenco, ballroom, and line dancing. Learn more and sign up at recreg.fhgov.com or at the front desk at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Adults 50 & Better Golf Leagues

Register for Men’s, Women’s and Couples golf leagues. Play begins the first week in May at the Farmington Hills Golf Club, and is open to both residents and non-residents of Farmington Hills, Adults 50 and Better. For more information, call 248-473-1830.

Learn more at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.