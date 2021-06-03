Shredding day and more for Farmington area seniors

The City of Farmington Hills Senior Division will offer a Friday film, shredding day, and more activities this month through the Center for Active Adults.

Friday Film: The War with Grandpa – June 18, 1 p.m.

Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter declares war to get it back. Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle. You must register by 11 a.m. on June 17. Call 248-473-1830 or register at the Costick Center front desk. $3 residents/$4 non-residents.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. The menu will be posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.