Shredding and more next month for Farmington area seniors

While the Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults in the Costick Center will remain closed due to COVID-19, staff is still providing referrals and some services to adults 50 and better in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

The Adults 50 & Better Nutrition Department serves over 2,000 meals per week through the Meals-On-Wheels program to homebound seniors, and the Transportation Department schedules rides to medical and dialysis appointments. And Outreach Counselor is available, call 248-473-1826.

These activities are open to adults 50 and older during September:

Shredding for Safety – Bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents to be shredded free of charge in the Costick Center parking lot, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. Drive up only, no magazines, junk mail or trash. Sponsored by: Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County. Tuesday, September 8, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call 248-473-1800 to learn more.

How Do I Take a Live Class with Zoom? – Mike Wilson offers this free and easy session to help you understand how to get into a Zoom classroom. You will be able to join the class by clicking one link sent to your email. Thursday, September 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., To register, call 248-473-1800.

Area Agency on Aging 1-B Senior and Caregiving Services Webinar – Learn about services like in-home care, transportation, referral services, and more. Wednesday, September 16, 12-1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/TroyAAA1B or call Chiara Clayton at 249-320-1144 to register for this free Zoom webinar.

The City of Farmington Hills is also offering these fee-based, virtual PC classes open to anyone 18 and older: I Need Help with my Windows 10 Computer, Microsoft Word Made Easy – For Personal/Office, and Creating and Organizing Pictures, Files, Folders, & E-mails. To register, visit fhgov.com and click on Departments > Special Services > Online Program Registration.