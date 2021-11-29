Shredding and more for Farmington area seniors in December

Farmington area adults 50 and better can take advantage of these events and activities offered by the City of Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults:

Karaoke-December 3, 1-3 p.m.

Enjoy singing classics or today’s hits with Zack Entertainment or just show up for the fun and light refreshments. The fee is $2. Register online or at Costick Center front desk, or pay at the door.

Senior Shredding Day-December 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents to this free shredding event at the Costick Center. Drive up only. No magazines, junk mail or trash.

Holiday Extravaganza-December 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with entertainment by the Mercyaires, a scrumptious meal, and dancing to the Mike Wolverton Band. Fee is $10 residents, $12 nonresidents. Register by December 3 online or at the Costick Center front desk. No walk-ins.

Acoustic Coffee Café-December 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sit back and relax to American standards, folk, blues, and jazz featuring Steve Gilbert on vocals and guitar. No charge to enjoy the music. Purchase beverages at the Conway Cafe.

Friday Film-December 17, 12-3 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas recounts the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from “A Christmas Carol”. A fee of $5 residents, $7 nonresidents includes lunch. Register by 11 a.m. on December 16; seating is limited. Call 248-473-1830 or visit the Costick Center front desk.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.

