Show must go on at Oakland CC with ‘Silent Sky’

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakland Community College theatre program’s latest production, “Silent Sky,” will go on virtually March 18-20.

The program typically presents shows in the Smith Theatre on the Orchard Ridge campus in Farmington Hills.

“Due to the pandemic we couldn’t present the play in person so instead we filmed it at Motown Digital using strict social distancing and safety protocols to keep our actors and crew safe and will stream that filmed production each night to allow our theatre patrons to watch it at home,” theatre program director Dennis North said in a press release.

Tickets for Silent Sky are free but registration is required for each of the shows. To register visit showtix4u.com/event-details/48940.

“Silent Sky”, by Lauren Gunderson, is the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her fight to find her place in a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both social and scientific progress, and their dedication changed the way we understand the heavens and earth.

This will be North’s final production; he is retiring after more than a decade and directing 22 plays and musicals.

“I can’t offer enough thanks to the actors, students, designers, stage managers, crew and everyone involved in the Theatre program at OCC. That also includes all the audiences that have graced us with their support of live theatre – they are truly the final element to the art,” North said. “It’s been a magical ride.”