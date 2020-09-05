Schools celebrated virtual and socially distanced graduation ceremonies over the spring and summer.Read more
Latest
Local students graduate from schools across the country
Schools celebrated virtual and socially distanced graduation ceremonies over the spring and summer.Read more
Farmington council raises questions about Maxfield RFQ
The Request for. Qualifications asks developers to show that they’re capable of completing a project.Read more
Native tree and shrub sale helps CARES of Farmington Hills
Plants for Ecology will donate 25 percent of profits from item sales through September 11.Read more
Farmington Hills youth theatre program moves online
A series of virtual workshops and an online fall production will keep young actors connected this fall.Read more
Farmington Hills-based children’s leukemia charity changes name
The Children’s Leukemia Foundation is now The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan.Read more