Share your #F2HStrong COVID-19 stories

Two weeks ago, an anonymous donor bought $1,500 in The Rolling Stoves gift cards so that first responders and health care workers could stop in and get a free meal.

On Monday, the Farmington restaurant announced that, over the weekend, three more donors had purchased another $2,500 in gift cards to extend the program. And when it comes to stories of Farmington area generosity, compassion, and hope, we know that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Your story doesn’t have to be that grand. No act of kindness is too small – just submit the details in the form below. Please use your full name (which will not be shared without your permission) and a valid email address so we can let you know when your item is posted.

Got a photo? Text it to 248-568-0581 or send it to joni@farmingtonvoice.com. You can also use the #F2HStrong tag on social media, and we’ll share the post.

What’s your #F2HStrong story?