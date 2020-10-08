Shake your mailbox, county road commission advises

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is advising residents to give their mailboxes a good shake before the snow flies.

The RCOC has jurisdiction over Haggerty, Orchard Lake, Middlebelt, and 12 Mile Roads, Farmington Road south of Grand River, and 10 Mile Road west of Grand River and east of Orchard Lake Road.

“Shaking your mailbox is an important way to avoid damage from the impact of flying snow this winter,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said in a press release. “But, mailboxes and posts in good condition can withstand the force of plowed snow. By preparing beforehand, residents can ensure that their mailboxes are stable and safe this winter.”

“Our number-one job is to maintain a safe and efficient road and right of way system,” Kolar said. “It is a resident’s responsibility to ensure his or her mailbox is secure. Damage to posts and receptacles can often be prevented by proper routine maintenance.”