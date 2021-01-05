Seven Farmington students qualify for state sales challenge

Seven Farmington High School (FHS) students have qualified to compete at the Great Lakes Sales Challenge final competition hosted by Western Michigan University.

Sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Sales & Business Marketing Program, in conjunction with the Michigan Marketing Educators, the event brings a university-style experience to high school students through both the provided curriculum and the competition. The program is rated number one in the country.

The following students qualified for final competition:

Caleb Engelsman

Kanksha Jinna

Kayla Ghafari

Amatullah Poonwala

Jack Mastantuono

Prema Immadisetty

Jenna Salhab

In order to qualify, students completed a 90-second sales pitch on why they should be offered a job and set up a sales call, overcoming multiple objections, and preparing for an in-person sales pitch.

“I am so thrilled that in the past three years of the competition, my students have made the finals and placed each year,” said Nina Merget, Marketing Teacher, Co-Op Coordinator, and DECA Advisor.

The finals take place on February 11 via zoom, with staff and students from WMU’s Sales Program. Traditionally, students compete at Western. Learn more about the Great Sales Challenge: wmusaleschallenge.com.