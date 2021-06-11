Serve on Farmington Hills boards, commissions

The City of Farmington Hills has multiple openings for volunteers on 10 of its Boards and Commissions.

The positions include full members and alternates, who serve when a regular member is unavailable. Learn more about these openings at fhgov.com/Government/Boards-Commissions.aspx:

Arts Commission (one member and one alternate)

Beautification Commission (one member and two alternates)

Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (one member)

Commission on Aging (one alternate)

Commission on Children, Youth and Families (one member)

Committee to Increase Voter Participation (five members and one alternate)

Economic Development Corporation (one member)

Emergency Preparedness Commission (one member and one alternate)

Grand River Corridor Improvement Authority (two members; you must be a resident or business owner in that area)

Zoning Board of Appeals (two alternates)

To apply, send a letter of interest with the name of the Board or Commission, along with a resume, to cmo@fhgov.com. The mayor reviews all submissions, then nominates members for city council approval. You can also submit a letter of interest for future consideration.