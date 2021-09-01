September brings shredding, acoustic cafe for seniors

The Center for Active Adults in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, offers these September events and activities for Farmington area adults 50 and older:

Shredding for Safety-September 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bring up to four paper grocery bags of documents to this free shredding event in the Oakland Community College Orchard Ridge campus parking lot. Drive up only. No magazines, junk mail or trash. Enter parking lot 8 off Farmington Road between 11 and 12 Mile Roads.

NEW Acoustic Coffee Café-September 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sit back and relax to American standards, folk, blues, and jazz featuring Steve Gilbert on vocals and guitar. No charge to enjoy the music. Purchase beverages at the Conway Cafe.

Friday Film-September 17, 1-3 p.m.

This month’s Friday Film is “Queen Bees,” a romantic comedy. Fee: $3 residents, $4 nonresidents. Register by 11 a.m. on September 16; seating is limited. Call 248-473-1830 or visit the Costick Center front desk.

Travel Show-September 21, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Call 248-473-1830 to register for this preview of opportunities for local and long-distance trips. Register with payment immediately after the presentation.

Karaoke-September 24, 1-3 p.m.

Join the singing fun with Zack Entertainment! Sing your favorite classics or today’s newest hits. Or just come for the entertainment. Fee is $2, and light refreshments will be served. Register ahead online, at the Costick front desk or pay at the door.

Clubs returning in September

BINGO-Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m. Starts Sept. 7. Cost is 10 cents per card.

Painters Group-Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. Starts Sept. 8. Sponsored by the Farmington Art Foundation. Bring your supplies, no instruction provided.

Pinochle Group-Mondays, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Starts Sept. 13. Play pinochle with some friendly chatter and companionship.

Euchre-Mondays, 1-3 p.m. Starts Sept. 13. Play pinochle with old and new friends.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. The pool will be closed August 30-September 6. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.