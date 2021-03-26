Seniors: Register now for SOAR spring programs

Farmington area seniors can sign up now for classes in history, foreign policy, and more, through the Society of Active Retirees (SOAR).

A partnership between the City of Farmington Hills Adults 50 & Better Division and SOAR provides access to 50 classes for the special price of $100.

“SOAR offers all the fun of learning without the homework and exams,” Senior Division Supervisor Marsha Koet said in a press release.

Register now at soarexplore.com for the Zoom classes. Most are also recorded for later viewing. The spring term starts on April 19.

SOAR is affiliated with Wayne State University and the Road Scholar Institute Network. Membership is open to anyone interested in lifelong learning.

For more information, write to soarcontact@gmail.com or call 248-626-0296.