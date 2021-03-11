Seniors invited to virtual lecture on laughter, brain health

Local seniors are invited to attend “Gray Matters: Laughter and Brain Health”, a free virtual lecture held at 1 p.m. on March 17.

Brain health expert Dr. Linda Keilman, associate professor, gerontology nurse practitioner and gerontology content expert for Michigan State University’s College of Nursing, will talk about some of the changes that happen in the brain as people age and how laughter can make a difference to memory, mood, and even physical health.

“As we age, we are prone to develop chronic conditions and, as a result, often we are given medication which effects the body and the brain,” Keilman said in a press release. “But medication doesn’t solve everything. Laughter and humor can be very therapeutic and can build resilience, reduce depression and a sense of isolation, which is particularly needed right now.”

The uplifting event is part of a monthly “Gray Matters” lecture series offered from Mind University, a joint initiative of JVS Human Services and Jewish Family Service, which provides seniors with activities and programs to keep their brains healthy and vital especially at a time when so many seniors are isolated from friends and family.

To register for the free Zoom lecture, write to MindU@jfsdetroit.org or call 248-788-MIND.