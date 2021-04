Express appreciation for Farmington Public Schools staff members in May, through the district’s “Notes of Inspiration” program.

Recognize staff members in any role by completing a form on the district’s website. It asks for your name, the staff member’s name, and a few sentences about why you appreciate the person or team.

You may submit multiple forms. The district will publicly share quotes or key excerpts, so keep submissions short. To learn more, write to info@fpsk12.net.