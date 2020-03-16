See which Farmington area restaurants offer carryout, drive-thru

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order Monday closing restaurants to all but carryout and delivery, and shutting down entertainment and fitness venues, had Farmington area businesses reaching out to customers on social media.

The mandated closure continues through March 30.

Some Farmington area restaurants and fast food chains already equipped for carryout and delivery will continue those services, others have decided to close their doors until the end of the month. Other food-related businesses in the community have also made changes to their operations.

On Monday, the Farmington Downtown Development Authority designated parking on Grand River and

Here’s the list – you can add to it by texting information to 248-568-0581:

2 Roses Family Restaurant, 24059 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – carryout and delivery. Learn more on their Facebook page.

Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, 37646 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout and temporary delivery service. Call 248-994-4000.

Bangkok Sala Cafe, 27903 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout and delivery through Grub Hub and Restaurant Connection. This restaurant is also offering free meals for children in need during the 3-week state-wide school closure. Details on their Facebook page.

Basement Burger Bar, 33316 Grand River, Farmington – “Dine & Drive” service, call ahead to place your order, and they’ll bring it to you curbside. 248-957-8179

Browndog Barlor, 33314 Grand River, Farmington – open at 4 p.m. Tuesday for carryout and delivery. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Buddy’s Pizza, 31646 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – open for carryout. 248-855-4600

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, 24445 Drake Road, Farmington Hills – store hours have changed, now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Craft Brewww City, 27843 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills, will be open for carryout Monday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m., and closed on Sunday. First responders will receive a 50 percent discount, learn more on their Facebook page.

Dagwood’s Deli & Catering, 33179 Grand River, Farmington – delivery and carryout, 248-474-3800

Detroit Burger Bar, 32350 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout, 248-987-6095

Detroit Eatz, 32704 Grand River, Farmington – drive-thru open, you can purchase menu items and packaged, sliced deli meats and cheeses. Download their app, or call 248-516-3099.

Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream, 29936 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside at the restaurant, delivery available through GrubHub. Details on their Facebook page.

Farmington Brewing Company, 33336 Grand River, Farmington – open 2-7 p.m. with a limit of five people on premises at one time. Growler fills, sandwiches and gift certificates. Call ahead, 248-957-9543.

Farmington Hills Dairy Queen, 33326 W. 12 Mile Rd. – carryout and DoorDash delivery

Greene’s Hamburgers, 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – carryout

John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River, Farmington – carryout, call 248-474-5941

Ken Ken Sushi Asian Cuisine, 38479 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and delivery, call 248-516-3131

Los Tres Amigos, 33200 Grand River, Farmington – carryout and delivery, call 248-442-1100

Page’s Food & Spirits, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington – carryout and delivery via GrubHub, call 248-477-0099

PappaRoti US, 35572 Grand River, Farmington Hills – open for carryout only, delivery with GrubHub or DoorDash

Peterlin’s Restaurant & Bar, 22004 Farmington Rd., Farmington – offering St. Patrick’s Day carry out, 12-7 p.m., with a limited menu. Check their Facebook page for details.

Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River, Farmington – carryout, call 248-536-2907 or visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Starbucks, 30020 Grand River, Farmington, is open for grab and go.

Sunflour Bakehaus – 33250 Grand River, Farmington – no more than five customers in the store, offers curbside delivery. Call 248-442-2360 to order and pay by credit card.

The Cheese Lady Farmington – 33041 Grand River, Farmington – no more than 10 customers in the store, Grilled Cheese Wednesday and Mac & Cheese Friday temporarily suspended. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen, 25938 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside pick-up, working on additional delivery options. Follow on Facebook for updates..

The Rolling Stoves, 20780 Farmington Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. Call 248-516-3503.

Chive Kitchen, 33043 Grand River, Farmington, is temporarily closed. The owner is working on a carry-out strategy and offers gift card sales online. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Mugs Coffee & Grub, 23303 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington is temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

We’re adding to this list as more information becomes available, feel free to contribute by sending a text to 248-568-0581.