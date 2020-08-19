See student artwork at Farmington Hills City Hall

Photography and Visual Art winners from the Farmington Public Schools PTA Reflections program will be on display in the lower level atrium at Farmington Hills City Hall through September 2.

The 32 pieces from elementary, middle, and high school levels on exhibit reflect this year’s “Look Within” theme. You can view the work Monday through Friday. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

“Reflections” is a PTA-sponsored creativity contest that encourages students to express themselves via visual arts, photography, literature, film production, music composition, and dance choreography. All Farmington Public Schools students were encouraged to participate.

The artwork displayed at Farmington Hills City Hall is a small sample of the entries that advanced from their individual school level competition to compete at the District level. All winning creative work in each of the categories (film, dance, photography, etc.) with artist statements and photos of winning artwork can be found at sites.google.com/site/farmingtonptareflections/ .

The 2020-2021 Reflections Challenge theme is “I Matter Because…” For details about next year’s PTA Reflections program, visit farmington.k12.mi.us/Reflections. The City Hall exhibit is a joint effort coordinated by the city’s Cultural Arts Division and the Farmington Public Schools PTA.