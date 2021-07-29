See ‘fancy fiddles’ at downtown Farmington gallery

KickstART Farmington Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington hosts a collection of rare and one-of-a-kind instruments on loan from The Baroque Violin Shop through July 31.

The collection, 45 years in the making, includes instruments from all around the world. The gallery is also hosting programming that includes lectures, workshops and music-making opportunities for children, adults, and educators, led by musician and teacher, Robin Bloomberg.

Founded in 1974, the Baroque Violin Shop has grown to accommodate customers from all around the world with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shop hours are Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Friday, 1-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org.