School officials talk extended COVID learning plan

Farmington Schools officials will during their Tuesday meeting talk about an extended COVID-19 learning plan required by the State of Michigan.

With approval required by October 1, the plan lays out district goals that must be established by September 15 and contain “achievement or growth goals that will be measured by benchmark testing in reading and math for the middle of the year and the end of the year,” according to a document included with the meeting agenda.

Other agenda items include:

approval of Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum as the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion;

approval of Oakland County School Boards Association bylaw amendments;

updates on the Canvas learning system; and

changes to board policies

Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., and public comments must be submitted by that time via a new Google form. If you need other accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000. Trustees read comments during the board meeting.

You can watch the meeting live-streamed here: farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod and on the TV-10 cable channel. The agenda is posted here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.