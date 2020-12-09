School, church partnership leads to service projects

A partnership between a Farmington Hills elementary school and a Northville church has resulted in a number of service projects, including a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Rev. Ben Walls walked into Lanigan Elementary School about a year ago to ask how Hilltop Church could support the school community’s needs.

Over the summer, school and church representatives met to determine how their partnership would work. They visited other schools and met with Chuck Gaidica for additional vision and support.

In addition to the Thanksgiving activity, acts of service have included:

Supporting families with grocery gift cards (March – August)

New soccer nets at Lanigan Elementary School

Harvest Drive-Through Night at Lanigan Elementary School

Each project has been aimed at helping families in need.

“Lanigan Elementary School is grateful for the partnership with Hilltop,” principal Greg Smith said in a press release. “We would like to thank Pastor Ben Walls, Michelle Stenson, Mrs. Liz Schleicher, and Brother Bill for their gracious hearts. This is another step gained, as we work to connect the community to Lanigan Elementary and Lanigan Elementary to the community.”

The school also has long-time service partnerships with Jesse Wallace from Farmington Youth Assistance and Hattie Ligon the District’s Homeless Coordinator.