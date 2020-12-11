Save your receipts for Farmington Chamber ‘Payback’ drawing

Whether you’re shopping with or donating to Greater Farmington Area Chamber members, you can get a little payback this holiday season.

Director Connor Osborn says the Holiday Payback raffle, which runs through December 26, offers anyone who supports Chamber businesses the chance to win back up to $200 of their purchase or donation.

“This could help you get a couple of extra holiday gifts, or double your donation,” Osborn said.

The program came together as the Chamber looked at ways to support businesses in the absence of Holly Days, typically held the first weekend in December. It was canceled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Another booster is a holiday shopping guide open to any Farmington or Farmington Hills business.

The guide is categorized to help shoppers find gifts for men, women, kids, family, pets, or stocking stuffers. There are also categories for food, business services, nonprofits, and more. Icons show which businesses offer curbside, delivery, online ordering, gift cards, and shipping.

“Anything we can do to help promote, that’s what we’re going to do,” Osborn said.

While some Chamber businesses are doing well, others are suffering with the COVID-19 safety orders in place. Osborn said one gym closed its doors after the latest health order, which prohibits group fitness classes. It also closed entertainment venues and indoor dining through December 20.

Osborn said he’d like to see more grants open up to help local businesses. While the state and Oakland County have offered several rounds, dollars are claimed almost before he can get the word out to Chamber members.

Supporting those members is the idea behind the payback program. To participate, upload your receipts or paid invoices through December 26 here: gfachamber.com/holiday-payback/#!map. The page includes a map of Chamber businesses.

Osborn pointed out that your purchase doesn’t have to be retail. If you use a Chamber member service on a monthly basis, submit your bill.

“If you buy a house from one of our local realtors, any sort of transaction with a Chamber member can be entered into this reimbursement program,” Osborn said. “There’s a lot of ways you can take advantage of this.”

There are three more opportunities to win:

Monday, December 14 (deadline Saturday, December 12, 11:59 p.m.)

Monday, December 21 (deadline Saturday, December 19, 11:59 p.m.)

Monday, December 28 (deadline Saturday, December 26, 11:59 p.m.)