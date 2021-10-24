Sarah Fisher property, DTE on Farmington Hills agenda

Farmington Hills city council members will have informal discussions Monday about a long-vacant property and this year’s frequent power outages.
During their 6 p.m. study session, officials will talk about the former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center property in the northwest corner of 12 Mile and Inkster Roads. Last month, officials voted down a third version of Optalis Healthcare’s proposal for a 140-bed skilled nursing facility and 136 owner-occupied townhomes. Council members and neighbors complained about density and a poor fit with surrounding, high-end homes.
Also during the session, council members will talk about DTE Energy power planning, the wake of multiple power outages across the city.
At 7:30 p.m., officials move from the Community Room to the council chamber. Regular meeting agenda items include:
- a proclamation recognizing November 1, 2021 as Extra Mile Day
- introduction of new Economic Development Director Tia Brockway
- a public hearing on the conversion of Biddestone Lane from gravel to hard surface
- approval of Economic Development Corporation and Historic District Commission appointments
Read the agenda (with supporting materials available Monday morning) at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.
Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum—Channel 203; AT&T—Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.