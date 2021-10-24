Sarah Fisher property, DTE on Farmington Hills agenda

Farmington Hills city council members will have informal discussions Monday about a long-vacant property and this year’s frequent power outages.

During their 6 p.m. study session, officials will talk about the former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center property in the northwest corner of 12 Mile and Inkster Roads. Last month, officials voted down a third version of Optalis Healthcare’s proposal for a 140-bed skilled nursing facility and 136 owner-occupied townhomes. Council members and neighbors complained about density and a poor fit with surrounding, high-end homes.

Also during the session, council members will talk about DTE Energy power planning, the wake of multiple power outages across the city.

At 7:30 p.m., officials move from the Community Room to the council chamber. Regular meeting agenda items include:

a proclamation recognizing November 1, 2021 as Extra Mile Day

introduction of new Economic Development Director Tia Brockway

a public hearing on the conversion of Biddestone Lane from gravel to hard surface

approval of Economic Development Corporation and Historic District Commission appointments

Reported by Joni Hubred