Santa plans visit to Farmington Hills Heritage Park

Santa will make a special, COVID-safe stop in Farmington Hills this year, on December 2, 9:30 a.m.-7:30p.m., and December 5, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in Heritage Park.

Families can visit and get photos with Santa outdoors at the historic Red Barn. The Jolly Old Elf will sit on one of the antique wagons, while families gather in a cozy sitting area in front of him. Be sure to bring your smart phone or camera to capture the moment.

Register (it’s required) and learn more about COVID-19 modifications at recreg.fhgov.com.