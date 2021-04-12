Sanctum House founder to speak at Beloved Community meeting

The Beloved Community Initiative Dialogue will on April 14 host Edee Franklin, Founder of Sanctum House for survivors of human trafficking.

Sanctum House provides comprehensive services and 24-hour care, including trauma-informed therapy over a two-year period. The organization helps victims re-build their lives in a safe, supportive environment, while finding peace, wholeness, and gainful employment.

Human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar industry and growing. Learn how women are unwittingly groomed to become victims and how to recognize the signs.

To obtain the zoom link for the 6:30 p.m. meeting, contact Cheryl Willette at caw1946@hotmail.com.