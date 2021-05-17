Sample classes during Farmington Hills Senior Health & Fitness Day

The Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults will celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day with class samplers and more on Wednesday, May 26.

Activities take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nature Center at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road.

Participants can try out archery at the Riley Archery Range, learn how to use urban poles, go for a hike through the Heritage Park trails, visit the Nature Center, attend a fitness class, enjoy a picnic lunch, and more.

Registration is required by Friday, May 21 at the Costick Center front desk, at recreg.fhgov.com, or by calling 248-473-1830.