Salvation Army offers incentive for in-person, virtual bellringers

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has launched a volunteer recruitment initiative to Rescue Christmas and help raise $8 million to feed and shelter metro Detroit’s most vulnerable citizens.

The “Watch for Good” campaign offers Salvation Army supporters an opportunity to win an Apple or Android smartwatch, valued at approximately $300, when they sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com as either a virtual or in-person red kettle bellringer this Christmas season. Two winners will be randomly chosen at the end of the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

To become a virtual bellringer:

Sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com

Host a virtual kettle and fundraise on behalf of The Salvation Army

Virtual kettles can be created at any time and date, up until Christmas Eve.

To ring the bell in person:

Sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com

Choose an approximately two-hour shift Monday through Saturday, except Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. Times vary, depending on the location.

Red kettles will be displayed at storefronts in metro Detroit starting Friday, November 13 through Thursday, December 24. Volunteers will earn one entry into the drawing after hosting a virtual kettle or completing a two-hour bellringing shift.

The Salvation Army is taking safety precautions with in-person volunteers by adhering to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) health and safety guidelines.

All kettle equipment will be cleaned prior to use in accordance to local recommendations, and all volunteers are required to:

Remain at home if they exhibit any symptoms, or if they have had any known exposure to anyone with COVID-19, in the last 14 days.

Watch a national training video before reporting for a shift that includes how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID environment.

Wear a mask or face covering during their shift. Bellringers will be provided masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) if they do not have their own.

Maintain social distancing as individuals approach a kettle.

Not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals.

Supporters are encouraged to donate at the red kettles via Kettle Pay, a contactless donation option through Apple or Google Pay.

Funds raised by The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Red Kettle Campaign will directly benefit communities throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Proceeds go toward feeding and sheltering those in need, as well as supporting critical social services and programs throughout the year, including outdoor and educational opportunities for children, Pathway of Hope, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic, Emergency Disaster Services and more.

To contribute to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Red Kettle Campaign:

text GIFT to 24365

visit salmich.org

call 877-SAL-MICH

send a check, made payable to The Salvation Army, to: 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, MI 48075