Salvation Army offers COVID-related bill assistance

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has offered help for Oakland County residents who have past due bills or financial needs due to the COVID-19 crisis, starting from Friday, March 27.

Financial assistance may include a combination of these available services:

  • Mortgage/Rent Payment Assistance
  • Hotels/Motels/Lodging
  • Utility Assistance
  • Medical Expense Assistance
  • Automobile Maintenance/Repair
  • Child Care Expense Assistance
  • Burial/Cremation Services
  • Home Repair
  • Household Supplies/Furniture

Additional local services may be available by contacting the Farmington Hills Corps Community Center, 248-477-1153.

The Salvation Army’s Oakland County financial assistance initiative began after the nonprofit received a $500,000 grant through United Way of Southeast Michigan in collaboration with the Oakland Together Community Response and Recovery Fund.

To learn more, visit salmich.org.

 

