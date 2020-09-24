Salvation Army offers COVID-related bill assistance

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has offered help for Oakland County residents who have past due bills or financial needs due to the COVID-19 crisis, starting from Friday, March 27.
Financial assistance may include a combination of these available services:
- Mortgage/Rent Payment Assistance
- Hotels/Motels/Lodging
- Utility Assistance
- Medical Expense Assistance
- Automobile Maintenance/Repair
- Child Care Expense Assistance
- Burial/Cremation Services
- Home Repair
- Household Supplies/Furniture
Additional local services may be available by contacting the Farmington Hills Corps Community Center, 248-477-1153.
The Salvation Army’s Oakland County financial assistance initiative began after the nonprofit received a $500,000 grant through United Way of Southeast Michigan in collaboration with the Oakland Together Community Response and Recovery Fund.
To learn more, visit salmich.org.