Salvation Army fundraiser helps locals with COVID struggles

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, with a location in Farmington Hills, has launched a Summer in the City fundraising campaign to help raise $250,000 for metro Detroit residents who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through August 7, the campaign will provide food assistance and utility bill payments, as well as adequate access to medications, prescriptions and transportation assistance.

Donations of any amount made to the Summer in the City Campaign are welcomed, and because all gifts up to $77,777 will be doubled and fully matched, dollar-for-dollar by Toyota, a $1 donation becomes $2, $25 becomes $50, $100 becomes $200, etc.

“At Toyota, we want to build more than just great cars and trucks,” said chairperson Alva Adams Mason, director, multicultural business alliance & strategy for Toyota Motor North America and Salvation Army National Advisory Board member. “We’re all in this together, and we must combine our resources to help those in need, no matter where we live.”

To date during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has:

Provided more than 1.1 million meals to families

Served more than 304,000 beverages to families

Helped nearly 3,700 families with utility and rent assistance

“The Salvation Army knows how hard our region was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to continue providing assistance to our community in any way we can – but we would not be able to do that without this generous support from Toyota,” said Major Timothy Meyer, general secretary and metro Detroit area commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “The Summer in the City Campaign is another way we’re continuing our mission to ‘Do The Most Good’ and help families facing hardships on the road to recovery, post COVID-19.”

For more information, visit salmich.org/SummerInTheCity. To donate: