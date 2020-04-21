Salvation Army delivers meals to Beaumont health workers

On Monday, the Salvation Army Farmington Hills Corps Community Center delivered food for hundreds of frontline health workers at Beaumont-Farmington Hills Hospital.

Approximately 250 cups of chili, along with 250 salads and 50 cups of soup – all pre-packaged and sealed – were delivered to Beaumont’s loading dock, and from there, a Beaumont staff member hand-delivered items to hospital staff.

Salvation Army staff followed health and safety guidelines by wearing gloves and masks, and adhering to social distancing guidelines while delivering the meals.