Salvation Army breaks through $8M fundraising goal

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which serves the Farmington area, has exceeded its $8 million Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal to bring help and hope to thousands of neighbors in need.

Metro Detroit’s most vulnerable citizens affected by COVID-19 are already benefiting from donations made during the Red Kettle Campaign. In addition to food, shelter and utility assistance, contributions are also:

Addressing the needs of those facing substance abuse through The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Harbor Light System’s drug and alcohol treatment program;

Keeping children safe and warm this winter with new coats, gloves and hats;

Providing relief for emergency disaster victims, such as individuals or families displaced from their homes due to a fire or natural disaster;

Funding outdoor and educational opportunities for at-risk youth, anti-human trafficking initiatives, a free legal aid clinic and much more.

All campaign contributions remain in the community from where the donation was received, allowing these critical social services and programs to continue to operate throughout the year.

Red Kettle Corporate Chairperson Herman Moore and Giving Tuesday corporate partner TCF Bank generously provided matching donations during two separate events in December.

The Salvation Army witnessed a variety of changes in 2020, many of which were attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic – such as fewer storefront red kettles and fewer volunteers. This ultimately led to an increase in digital fundraising, along with a higher volume of new donors and major gifts compared to 2019.

“We’ve received incredible support from everyone involved in the Red Kettle Campaign this year,” said Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “We knew that more people were facing hardship in 2020, and the need to serve those most vulnerable was greater than ever. It demonstrates that no matter the circumstances, the people of metro Detroit continue to step up, year after year, to help their neighbors in need – and that unwavering commitment speaks volumes to their character and kind hearts.”

