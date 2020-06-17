Rotary virtual meeting features Farmington Hills Salvation Army

The Farmington Rotary will host Farmington Hills Salvation Army Corps officer Anil Kumar during their 8 a.m., June 18, virtual meeting.

Kumar came to Farmington after two years of service as the outreach officer at the Harbor Light in Chicago and as the assistant corps officer at the Chicago Temple Corps. He will talk about the Salvation Army’s work during the COVID-19 crisis.

A graduate of The Salvation Army College for Officers Training in Chicago, Anil and his wife, Karen, are Farmington Hills residents.

To join the Zoom Meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/4891998514?pwd=ZmFFRWxpbkFhQ2wrekhBOTBhenVxdz09. The meeting ID is 489 199 8514 and the password is fruin.