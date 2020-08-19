Rotary hosts Farmington Public Schools staff members

Three Farmington Public Schools administrators will speak during a virtual Farmington Rotary Club meeting held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 20.

Guests during the Zoom meeting will be Jennifer Kaminsky, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services; Kelly Coffin, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation and Strategic Planning; and Margaret Hendrickson, Director of Curriculum and Assessment.

Farmington Public Schools recently released its COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan and announced a remote start to the 2020-21 school year. The plan, which has been submitted to Oakland Schools, is posted on the district’s website.

