Rotary guest to discuss how polio work affects COVID-19

The Farmington Rotary Club will host polio eradication advocate Ginger Barrons during a 4 p.m. Thursday “social hour” held on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Barrons has been involved in the Rotary’s polio eradication campaign since its inception. She has a family member who had polio and worked as a teen volunteer with polio survivors. Her discussion about the End Polio Plus campaign will include information about how the polio campaign is improving efforts in dealing with Covid-19.

A member of the Waterford Rotary Club, Barrons has been a Rotarian since January 1989 and is one of the first three women inducted to her local club. She is a Rotary Leadership Institute graduate and has served on the district level as an Assistant Governor, Foundation Team Member and Polio Co-Chair.

To attend the meeting, which is open to the public, visit zoom.us/j/4891998514?pwd=ZmFFRWxpbkFhQ2wrekhBOTBhenVxdz09, Meeting ID: 489 199 8514, Passcode: fruin. To dial in, call 646-558-8656, Passcode: 706183.