Road project will close lanes on Orchard Lake in Farmington Hills

Motorists will face lane closures starting Thursday, as the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) begins replacing concrete slabs on Orchard Lake Road from just south of 11 Mile to I-696 in Farmington Hills.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open to traffic during the work. You’ll still be able to access businesses during the work, which will last through August.

At some points during the project, closures will remain in place with little or no activity, as concrete takes a week or more to cure.

To learn more, visit rcocweb.org/419/ConcreteSlab-Replacement.